Bayelsa seals buildings without permit, defaulters to forfeit property

Akam James, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government, has embarked on the enforcement of sealing illegal buildings in Yenagoa metropolis for contravening building regulations of the state, adding that about 100 buildings may be forfeited to the state government.

It was learnt from the Bayelsa state Physical Planning and Development Board that affected buildings without the requisite approvals, such as building permit, building plan approval and no building submission before development were built would be confiscated by the state.

Acting on a court order issued by the Physical Planning and Development Tribunal of the state, the Chairman of the Board, Ebi Waribigha, said the landlords of the affected properties also failed to subject them to technical, safety and integrity tests.

According to him, the move is also part of government’s effort to prevent buildings from collapsing in the state.

Waribigha said in a few weeks, an additional 80 unapproved buildings would be sealed as part of government’s plan to ensure controlled, planned and enhanced physical development of infrastructures across the state.

The affected buildings are Honni Hills Hotels, A-Z multi -purpose shopping mall, Stop over Bar and car wash, Jubilee Hotels and Suites and Family Resort Entertainment Centre.

Others are, Autograph Lounge, Austrock Electronic Plaza, Zeros Pizza and Grills amongst others.

Also speaking to newsmen, Director of Administration of the board, Sokari Stanley, said that decided to enforce the court order “after the landlords of the affected buildings failed to respond to our first and second notices seeking to allow us carry out audit of their property, the court graciously gave us an order to seal them up until they comply.

“You hear stories of buildings collapsing on people all the time and as a government we are working hard to ensure that such things don’t befall our people.

“So as part of our mandate to ensure controlled and coordinated development of the state, we constantly carry out audit of existing structures to confirm if they have approval and that the building conform to the plan that was approved by the state government.”