The immediate past Resident Electoral Commissions for Cross River State, Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland, has been disqualified from participating in Thursday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

Briyai, who resigned his appointment with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a controversial manner to join the governorship race, was the only person not cleared out of the seven aspirants by the party’s Bayelsa State Governorship Primary Election Screening Committee.

In a report submitted to APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by committee chairman, Isa Song, the former REC was not cleared on the grounds that he has not been a member of the party for one year.

However, the remaining other six aspirants, Aganaba Steven, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Ms. Diseye NPoweigha, Lyon Pereworimini, Prof. Ongoebi Etebu and Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri were cleared.

The Bayelsa State APC gubernatorial primary holds on August 29.