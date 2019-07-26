The police in Bayelsa state has urged political parties in the state to abide by the electoral rules in the forthcoming local government and gubernatorial elections.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, gave the advice on Friday at a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to Anozia, when laws are obeyed, there will be peace, calm and tranquillity in the society.

The commissioner warned that the command would not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of such crimes during and after the elections.

“Youth in Bayelsa state prefer engaging in crimes than engaging in profitable ventures; so, there is always a tendency on the part of politicians to pick up these youth at periods of elections with a view to protecting their interest outside the law during elections.

“I want to let you know that we are not going to tolerate any unlawful acts during this election because the law will take its course. Do not engage in anything outside the law while participating in the election; avoid electoral violence because I will not want to record any and most importantly, abide by the rules.

“The police are not going to tolerate any disorder and any person found causing trouble will be dealt with. If you engage any youth, such must act within the rules guiding the exercise and feel free to report any incident that is against the law to the police.

“We know that campaign has started and it is expected to end in August according to the INEC time-table. I therefore, urge you to play by the rules of the game; we all know what the law says, so, conduct yourselves,” the commissioner warned.

Responding, the Deputy IPAC Chairman in Bayelsa state, Mrs. Ibubeleye Ikoko decried the incidents of electoral violence during elections.

Ikoko pledged to work with the police and other security agencies to achieve free, fair and acceptable elections in the state.