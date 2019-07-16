Recall that 15 July, 2019, unknown gunmen who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of Mrs Beauty Siasia in the riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination

Spokesperson of the command SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State command CP Uche Anozia and the command’s Tactical Team has visited the scene of the crime.

“The command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing” he added.

Two other persons were also said to have been abducted alongside Mrs Siasia.

This comes barely four yesrs afte she wss abducted and millions paid a ransom for her release.