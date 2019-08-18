



Our reporter

Bayelsa state police command has freed dozens of Biafra Nation’s Youth League, BNYL, members who were arrested Saturday while traveling to Yenegoa for the inauguration of Biafra National Council.

The pro-Biafra activists were arrested along Bayelsa junction by the Police and taken to the state Force CID in Yenegoa.

Our reporter in Yenegoa said that desipte the massive arrests, the inauguration of the National Council, BNC, still took place and was officiated by Chief Asari Dokubo, former Niger Delta Militant Leader.

The Police had stopped the buses conveying the BNYL members, searched everywhere and later took them to the State Police Headquarters.

According to the National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard who spoke to Daily Times on the matter, the group took off on a convoy from Ahoada East, in Rivers State, where all members who came from Bakassi, Ikom, Ikot Ekpene and Delta state were lodged ahead of the event.

He said two of their buses which were carrying the Bakassi and Ikom members were signalled to reverse back, adding that those rounded up by the Police were Ahoada, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and Ikwerre chapters of BNYL.

Daily Times however gathered that immediately after the Council was fully inaugurated by former militant leader and Chairman of BCN Coalition, Chief Asari Dokubo, Police invaded the venue and whisked him away.

The team that arrested Asari from the venue was led by the State’s deputy commissioner of Police who was accompanied by the Secretary to Bayelsa state government.

Asari was later granted bail at the Police Headquarters same Saturday.

