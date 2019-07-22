By Patrick Okohue

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured all aspirants who picked the party’s nomination forms for the governorship primaries that it will provide the ground for a free and fair primary, but charged them to play by the rules.

The chairman of the party, Chief Moses Cleopas, in a statement in Yenagoa insisted that aspirants should demonstrate a high level of civility in the activities leading to the forthcoming primaries in the state.

Expressing joy at the large number of credible, competent and reputable politicians indicating interest in the governorship of the state on the platform of the PDP, Cleopas said that the large number of aspirants was clearly reflective of good leadership provided in the state by Governor Seriake Dickson over the years.

He said the party expected its aspirants to conduct themselves within the provisions of its constitution and guidelines since only one person would emerge a candidate after the primaries.

Cleopas said that the large number of aspirants was a reflection of the strength of the PDP and Dickson’s leadership style.

He explained that the PDP sustained its image as one solid, united and cohesive party to attract serious-minded gubernatorial aspirants.

The party chairman expressed confidence that Dickson would lead the party to another electoral victory in the November 16, 2019 election after the emergence of the party’s candidate in the primaries scheduled for September 3, adding that the governor led the party to its victories in the hotly contested elections in 2012, 2015 and the National Assembly elections and would be available to repeat the feat in November.

He commended the national leadership of the PDP for its continuing direction and support over the years “which is not taken for granted.”

He praised the teeming supporters of the PDP for their steadfastness and urged them to remain focused.

Cleopas said: “We assure all the aspirants of free and fair primaries. The process for the selection of a gubernatorial candidate for the PDP will further strengthen the party for the inevitable victory come November 16, 2019.″