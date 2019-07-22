By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Chief Anthony George -Ikoli said Bayelsa state needs a good manager of the state’s abundant natural resources to place Bayelsa ahead among states of the federation.

He said the state is bound on all sides by the Atlantic Ocean and as such the easiest way to build prosperity amongst its many poor inhabitants is by using this most abundant resource and opportunity provided by nature.

The former attorney general of the state and commissioner for justice pledged his readiness to leverage on the state’s comparative advantage in deep sea resources to revamp its economy if given the opportunity.

George-Ikoli, said this after collecting his expression of interest and nomination form to contest the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

He promised to prioritize science and technology even as he stressed the importance of recruiting well-trained teachers for the transmission of knowledge across different schools of learning in the state.

“My administration will work tirelessly to exploit areas where our state has a clear competitive advantage in agriculture and aquaculture. It is my belief that we can earn substantial income from industrial seafood and cash crop processing,” he said.

The aspirant also promised to revolutionize educational through a total overhaul of formal instruction methodologies with special emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics that would mark the beginning of a new direction aimed at excellence in manpower training.

“Under my watch, professionalism will return to the teaching profession and teachers will be afforded the confidence building environment that will enable them produce the next generation of intellectuals and builders within the ranks of our children. We must make ready the next generation of Bayelsans, for the challenges of the future will be a lot more daunting than the inconveniences of the present.

“We can no longer stay aloof, feeling sorry for ourselves or reminisce about a past that once was. The time for strong determined action is now. Under my watch, Bayelsa will take the lead in all the current educational metrics and set a benchmark for learning in the region.”

He also promised to save for the raining day through the creation of a wealth fund