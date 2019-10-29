The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa, state has organised a sensitisation forum for women in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District on the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The forum is being held simultaneously, in the three senatorial districts of the state, Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central.

State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Ide Oduasekpar, urged the women to take the message of the forum to their families and the public at large.

He said that women have a role to play in the society because they are in charge of nurturing children, adding that “election is here again and women are always the vulnerable ones; it is left for the women to talk and enlighten their husbands and children.

“If women know their rights, they will never be marginalised on the day of voting.”

He urged the women to go into politics, saying that they would do better than the men.

FG to sanitise social media – Minister

INEC Deputy Director (gender), Mrs. Blessing Obidiewu, also urged the women to take their place and go into politics.

In his remarks, the Assistance Electoral Officer in -charge of central senatorial district, Mr. Albert Nworlu, said that INEC has prepared for the election.

He said that non-sensitive materials had arrived in the state’s INEC office and have been distributed to various local government areas of the state.

Nworlu said that INEC would distribute sensitive materials to the local government areas three days before the election.