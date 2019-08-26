Ahead of the September 3 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, a youth group has warned the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, not to interfere in the forthcoming primary.

The PDP South South Youth Vanguard that gave this warning on Monday in Abuja, warned Secondus against subverting the party’s constitution to pave way for the emergence of an anointed candidate.

According to the youth group, Secondus is working for the interest of the state Governor, Seriake Dickson to manipulate the forthcoming primary.

National Chairman of the group, James Akpofure, in a statement, alleged that the PDP national chairman has been trying to subvert the party’s constitution to please the governor and some stakeholders.

The group said: “The newly elected local government chairmen in Bayelsa state are not qualified to participate in the September 3 primary.

“The national chairman is supporting Gov. Dickson to see if the chairmen can vote in the forthcoming primary against the constitution of the party.

“This is not done anywhere. The chairmen were newly elected and the party constitution does not recognize this aberration the governor and the national chairman are trying to bring on board.

“Recall that we have few weeks ago urged Gov. Dickson to jettison the idea of a preferred aspirant and advised him to recognise all the 21 aspirants.

“And we have also said that all the aspirants are all PDP members and as such should be treated equally and allowed to go to the field and fight it out.

“This idea of trying to manipulate the party’s constitution to please some people will not augur well for the party. It will only help to destroy the party on the long run,” Akpofure warned.