A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and former gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha has said that it is glaring that the APC will win the November 16 governorship election, advising the state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson to be conscious of spending money sponsoring the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Chief Ikiogha who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa, the state capital, said that the current crisis which led to the suspension and counter suspension of party officials was just a misunderstanding which has been resolved amicably.

He also noted that the APC leadership has been able to meet with all the aggrieved persons and reconcile all of them especially the aspirants.

“Nevertheless, there are one or two cases that Mr. President or the national chairman himself had to discuss about it. As far as I am concern, we are a family and reconciliation has been done. Everybody is ok.

“But if you talk in terms of litigation, we are still making contacts. It’s a continuous process even to a day to the election that is why we are going out for campaign. We will continue to make contacts and solicit for support and that one is ongoing.

“When a matter is in court, it will be resolved and when it is resolved, it is going to be withdrawn totally and the process is on. It is not a day’s work.

The issue has been resolved and the issue of withdrawing the case from the court is not a one day process.

“If I were in PDP, I will be very conscious. If I were the governor that will spend money for the election, I would have been very conscious to spend my kobo because I know that the result is glaring right now. It is glaring.

“We have been in politics. We started politics since NPN till now and we have seen the sign and everything and the governor himself knows. Whether our candidate is popular or not popular, it is none of our business for now.

“But what we are saying is that this election is over. APC will win hands down and I would advice that anybody who wants to sponsor, who wants to put his money should be conscious. Don’t think that money you are getting it back if he spends it,” Ikiogha stated.