Bayelsa: Group tasks parties on internal democracy

Akam James, Yenagoa

A socio-political group, The Bayelsa Consolidation Movement has appealed to the various political parties in the state to deepen internal democracy within their respective parties, as the state prepares for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

The group advised that transparency, fairness and equity should be upheld by the parties in their choice of gubernatorial candidates.

The group made the appeal during a press briefing for the official re- introduction of the group at the Seisei Ikoli Press Centre, Yenagoa, at the weekend.

Addressing the media, Director General of the group, Tony Ere, further stated that the zoning formula needs to be adhered to by the parties, as it was the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor.

“We call on the political parties to strongly consider the principle of zoning in choosing their flag -bearers.

We are also of the view that the central senatorial district, made up of Southern-Ijaw, Kolokuma/ Opokuma and Yenagoa Local Government Areas should produce the contenders.

“Also, Southern-Ijaw which produced the first civilian governor should concede the privilege by allowing the remaining local government areas to produce the next governor,” he stated.

The group however, stated that after assessing all those interested in the governorship race, even though the various aspirants are qualified and competent to hold the office, one man stands out in the person of Reuben Okoya.