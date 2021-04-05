Bayelsa Govt Warns Promoters Of Communal Crisis — Daily Times Nigeria

Aherhoke Okioma, Yenagoa



Bayelsa State Government has restated its determination to deal decisively with any individual or groups found culpable of fomenting trouble in communities in their quest for leadership.

The government which decried the recurring power tussle in some communities, condemned the killing of one Mr. Frank Seide of Bilabiri Two Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area by criminal elements some few days ago.

Speaking at separate meetings with representatives of Bilabiri communities in Ekeremor and Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on Sunday, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed displeasure over the acrimonious manner people justle for community leadership.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, noted that reports of rising insecurity in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw mainly due to community elections do not speak well of the two areas.

The Deputy Governor, therefore, urged stakeholders of the councils to work closely with the state government to bring what he described as an embarrassing and worrisome situation under control.

Commenting further on the killing of Mr Seide, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, vowed that government would do all within its powers to bring those who perpetrated the dastardly act to justice to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

To this end, he called on security agencies to expedite action on the arrest, proper investigation and prosecution of all those responsible for the heinous crime.

The Deputy Governor, who asserted that illegality cannot be used to right any wrong, noted that the breach of law by anyone is not a justifiable reason to take his or her life without any sentence from a court of competent jurisdiction.

On the Ogboinbiri Community Development Committee (CDC) chairmanship issue, Senator Ewhrudjakpo advised the two parties to reconcile their differences in the interest and greater good of the community.

He said although the matter is now in court, government will do everything within its reach to ensure its amicable settlement for law and order to prevail.

The Deputy Governor, however, challenged Bayelsa youths not to limit themselves to the confines of their respective communties, but rather develop themselves intellectually and in entrepreneurial skills to compete favourably with their peers elsewhere.

He also urged them to be law abiding and assured that the present administration would stop at nothing in its bid to create an enabling environment for sustainable prosperity and development in the state

His words: “The state government is disturbed about the kind of reports we are getting concerning communties in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas. The do or die attitude with which they struggle for either CDC or Chieftaincy position is really disheartening.

“I’m not saying we don’t have such issues in other areas. But the truth is that we have preponderance of it from Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw. And I think it should be a thing of concern to every well meaning stakeholder in these areas.

“They should work hand in hand with government to bring this embarrassing situation under control because it does not paint a good image about us in any way.

“On the killing of Frank Seide, we are determined to take the right steps to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice. We are a government and we will not allow people to take laws into their hands.

“Whether it is connected to surveillance contract or CDC Chairman, there are courts to channel your grievances.

You don’t take somebody’s life all because his tenure was allegedly (unilaterally) extended by the paramount ruler. I don’t think somebody breaching the law is sufficient reason to take his life without a court sentence.”

Speaking earlier, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Ogbere and Paramount Ruler of Bilabiri 2 Community, Chief Minna Amotete, both appreciated the state government for showing concern and called for the deployment of security operatives in the community.

On his part, the Member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 in the State House of Assembly, Chief MacDonald Igbadiwe, advocated for a legislation to regulate the CDC system, which he noted would go a long way in addressing conflicts in most of the communities.

In their separate submissions, the Chairman of Southern Ijaw Council, Chief Nigeria Kia and his Ekeremor counterpart, Hon. Bertola Perekeme, recounted their efforts at maintaining peace and stability in their areas and called for assistance from other quarters.

The Ibenanaowei of Apoi Clan, King Ikpangi Perekebina, and the Vice Chairman of Ogboinbiri Council of Chiefs, Chief Nicodemus Edugo were among those who made submissions at the meeting where the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli was represented by one of his deputies, DCP Ogundare Dare.