Bayelsa govt vows to bring killers of NYSC members to book

The Bayelsa State government on Friday said it would work assiduously with security agencies to ensure that killers of the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were brought to book.

Recall that suspected cultists on Wednesday night attacked residence of some corps members in Yenagoa, killing two and leaving one critically injured.

The attack occurred on school road, Swali in Yenagoa Local government Area of the state.

Mr Suoyo Appah, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Seriake Dickson on NYSC Matters, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, urged security agents to ensure that the killers of the corps members were fished out.

Appah, who condemned the act, assured Nigerians that the state government would stop at nothing to ensure that the perpetrators are punished.

He said that the NYSC would no longer post corps member to any community that failed to provide adequate security for corps members.

“We advise members of the scheme to be vigilante and report any suspicious movement of unknown people around them to the police,” Appah said.

Mrs Lotto Bolade, NYSC Coordinator in the state, had said that out of three corps members shot by the cult gang, two died, while the injured person was responding to treatment at a hospital in Yenagoa.