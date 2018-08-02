Bayelsa govt accuses NNPC of shady deals

The Bayelsa State government has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), of defrauding the country and causing shortfalls in the monthly Federal allocations to states despite increased quantity and crude oil price.

Speaking during the Bayelsa state’s monthly transparency briefing for June and July at the government house office, the deputy governor, Rear Admiral, John Jonah (rtd), said till date the question hasn’t been answered by NNPC on the continued shortfalls.

He reiterated that since the production quantity of crude oil has increased due to the peace in the Niger Delta region, couple with the increased oil price with the devaluation of naira the money is suppose to increase but reverse is the case, adding that all the variables involve are favourable but the corporation has refused to answer all questions put before them.

“Why the monies keep reducing we still don’t know and NNPC has refused to answer. They said we consume sixty millions litres a day, while Department of Petroleum Resources said thirty six million litres, the customs also said smuggling of Petroleum product is illegally diverted from filling stations to the borders but can never amount to such lost”

He categorically fingered NNPC for allegedly paying subsidy on the sixty million litres from the excess crude account while claiming there’s nothing like subsidy, adding that this is unfortunately the intrigues happening at the national level.

“Custom said nobody can smuggle two million across the boarders of the country because the smuggling is done using gallons and trucks with the difficulty of no road in the desert.

“Our 13% derivation is going down, the figures are not ghost and we want everybody to investigate the issue; we need more resources to provide more infrastructures to the people”.