The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Nov. 16 governorship election in Bayelsa, Sen. Douye Diri, has pleaded with the supporters of former President Jonathan to vote for the party.

Diri, who spoke at campaigns in Otuokpoto, Kolo and Ogbia on Thursday, noted that the residents of Ogbia had supported PDP previously, observing that the late Melford Okilo a PDP member.

He said that the PDP provided a platform for the former president who hailed from Otuoke in Ogbia to become president, appealing to the people to sustain their loyalty to the party.

He promised that he would resolve development challenges facing the residents of Ogbia as well as other parts of the state.

He said that voting for the PDP would preserve the legacies of Okilo and Jonathan.

He also pledged that his administration would consolidate the achievements of the current PDP administration in the state and bring development closer to Ogbia Local Government Area.

Speaking earlier, Rep. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor), appealed to PDP members who had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to PDP.

Agbedi, who contested the PDP governorship primaries alongside Diri and 19 other aspirants, noted that the party was the best option for Bayelsa, having been in power since 1999.

Also, Chief Benson Agadaga, one of PDP leaders in the state, pledged that the residents of Ogbia would give Diri a bloc vote.

(NAN)