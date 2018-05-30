Bayelsa Deputy Gov hails military for promoting stability in Nigeria

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, (rtd), has called on the people of the state to collaborate with the government at all levels to ensure that, democracy thrives as it is the best system of government that guarantees the rule of law and participatory governance.

Jonah, who made the call while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service, as part of activities marking Democracy Day celebrations at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, noted that, democracy should not be regarded as an end in itself, but a means to an end towards improving the living standards of the citizenry.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, said, Rear Admiral John Jonah acknowledged the nation’s military for its significant contribution towards safeguarding democracy, attributing the prevailing peace and stability of the country to the gallant efforts of security agencies in combating insecurity across Nigeria, especially the Boko Haram insurgency.

On the part of the state government, the Deputy Governor noted that, the restoration government from inception, placed premium on security by making robust investments in the sub sector, describing security as a precondition for any meaningful development to take place.

His words:”Democracy should not be taken as an end; it can only be a means to an end. The end is what we have defined as human security. Before we came on board, one of our campaign slogans was, zero tolerance to crime. At that time, the Niger Delta area was described as the epicentre of maritime criminality and a hub of transnational crimes.

“The records are there. That was one of the reasons Governor Seriake Dickson declared from the beginning, that there will be zero tolerance to crime and criminality. A lot was put in place; in the riverine area, Doo Akpor came to be to support the security agencies to make sure that life become more meaningful for our people.”

“We all have to put on our thinking caps to make sure that democracy survives and we must give credit to the military for their efforts in contributions in nation building. So we must praise the military while celebrating democracy.”

The Deputy Governor, who also commented on the Children’s Day celebration, called on parents, care-givers and other stakeholders to impart the virtues of righteousness, discipline and respect for constituted authorities in the younger generation towards ensuring that they become responsible citizens in society.

Making reference to the recent disturbances at the Amassoma community, Rear Admiral John Jonah, stressed the need for people to reflect on past experiences such as the Odi invasion by the military and draw lessons from the incident.

Lending her voice to the Children’s Day celebration, wife of the State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Rachel Dickson, urged parents and guardians to pay more attention to children and demonstrate love to their families as it is the basic foundation of society.

Dr. Dickson who described children as gifts from God, re-emphasized the need for them to be honoured and celebrated at all times, noting that, as future leaders, parents owe children, the right to life, quality education and care.

In a sermon, titled, “A People under God,” Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Bishop Doutimi Egbegi, said as offsprings of God, people must submit themselves to His will to overcome all challenges.

Bishop Egbegi who quoted copiously from the scriptures, enumerated the benefits of allowing God to take charge of their lives, including restoring lost glories and enjoying God’s presence at all times.