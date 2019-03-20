Bayelsa Dep. Governor denies absolving Army of blame in election crisis

By Patrick Okohue

The Bayelsa State Deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), has denied reports quoting him as saying the Army should not be blamed for its involvement in elections, as published by a leading national newspaper.

The deputy governor said that though he will not condemn the entire Army authority for the actions of some of its officers during the election, but that his position is that some over-zealous officers of the Army over-stepped their bounds while discharging their functions during the elections, contrary to the roles in support of civil authority.

According to Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), the assertion by the newspaper following the commissioning of projects at the 16 Brigade Headquarters , Nigerian Army, Yenagoa last weekend are wrong and there was a need to correct the wrong impression created as a result of the publication.

The deputy governor in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ebi Evinson, noted that “It is totally incorrect and out of context to say that Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State said that the Army should not be blamed for some of its activities in the recent elections.

“Following the Army’s correct admission that its role during elections, is only in support of other security agencies, the Deputy Governor said that it is what his enquiries revealed.

The Army should therefore conduct itself accordingly to be shielded from blames during elections as it has always been a stabilising factor in the polity.

“Given Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah’s robust pedigree as a top Naval officer before retirement, he is quite abreast with the constitutional roles of the military which guides his public utterances.

“While we appreciate the fact that reporters are at liberty to write stories from any angle of an event, the correct perspective must be clearly stated as envisaged from the point of view of the speaker in order to avoid misrepresentation of any kind either intentionally or unintentionally,” the statement said.