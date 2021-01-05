Bayelsa community decries impact of oil spill — Daily Times Nigeria

…Says, govts is insensitivity to their plight

Aherhoke Okioma, Yenagoa

The people of Sangana community in Akassa Kingdom, Brass Local government area of Bayelsa state have decried the damage caused by oil spill in the State.

This is coming three months after an oil spill occurred from a facility operated by the Consolidated oil and gas Nigeria Limited ( Conoil ) in the community.

They lamented that the Multinational oil giant, Bayelsa state government and other relevant agencies have kept mute while the spill has continue to damage the communitys’ source of livelihood.

While lodging their complaints to Comrade Alagoa Morris , Head of Environmental Right Action /Friends of the Earth in Nigeria ( ERA/FoEN), the indigenes lamented that Since the oil spill occurred on Thursday September 3, 2020, there has not been any response from the state government.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the united Union of Sangana , Ikonikumo Noel said the spillage has caused the death of scores of fishes and their decomposition is affecting the air quality of their environment.

He also lamented that since their source of livelihood is dependent in fishing, their livelihood is cut off.

He said, “we have been looking for Conoil to at least shut down the facility so that the effect would not be so hard but there has not been any solution .You see fishes are dying, dead fishes everywhere.

“This is what is happening and the company is keeping quiet. This is even as the fishermen no longer catch fish unless they sail deep into the ocean .If you don’t have a high powered engine you can’t sail in. Even the periwinkle and other aquatic lives are no longer available due to this spill.

We are suffering ,so we need government to intervene ,even conoil , let them know and compensate us so that we can feed ourselves and secure the future of our children”.

The incident, a former Community Development Chairman of Sangana, Benjamin Ayibakuro also confirmed the incident.

He added that reports have lodged to the National Oil Spill and Response Agency ( NOSDRA), Bayelsa state ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Mineral Resources as well as agencies that ought to take up the matter.

Also the Environment advocacy body said that Conoil should be fined according to the NOSDRA Act, if the company has not reported the incident already within 24 hours as stipulated.

Apart from immediately conducting a joint Investigation visit (JIV) ERA/FoEN wants to compel Conoil to do the needful in terms of clean up , relief materials and compensation to tthe victims of the company’s operation.

Hence, stakeholders are enjoined to include Environmental/Human Right advocacy groups like ERA/FoEN as first line of those to be contacted whenever there are related incident.”

This is with a view to ensure that important matters are not swept under the carpets by same public agencies who ought to raise the red flag ” Morris stated.

Meanwhile, efforts made to contact the Bayelsa state commissioner for Environment proved abortive as SMS sent to his phone was not given a reply.