Bayelsa blame Nigerians for hoarding information on terror activities

Akam James, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government has attributed the continued threat of kidnapping, banditry and other terrorism related crimes to the inability of the people to notify security agents when they see strange things or people around them.

The government noted that intelligence gathering is very important, adding that every Nigerian must become conscious of reporting things or strange people to the security agencies.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during the courtesy visit by the Army War College, Nigeria to the Bayelsa state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral, John Jonah, also stated that the military is doing its best in terms of security, adding that internal security situations are different from fighting wars.

Jonah further noted that warfare is a joint venture which involves all agencies, noting that the military personnel carrying out operations have to be trained in specific areas to successfully combat crime.

“Warfare is a joint venture by all agencies and you’re trained as a specialist in specific areas, but when it comes to scene of operation it will involve all manner, and any situation can arise, so you should be able to know the strength of every security agent and weakness,” he advised.

According to the Leader of the team and Director of Studies, Brig. Gen. Maxwell Dagana stated that the team was on a five -day internal security study tour to some operational areas, adding that it will avail participants the opportunity to visit selected locations where the Nigerian Army is currently conducting counter- terrorism, counter- insurgency and internal security operations.