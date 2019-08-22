A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, Richard Kpodoh, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for picking those he called the right persons for his new cabinet.

Kpodoh, a former security adviser in Bayelsa State, said that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully set to deliver on his promises to Nigerians and also thanked National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for his role in the emergence of some of the ministers.

He said, “I am happy for Mr President for gradually taking us to the next level. I must also thank the national chairman for standing by Mr President on this.

“That is why I am confident that if the duo continues to work together, they will be able to take over Bayelsa from the hands of an oppressive and retrogressive political party,” he said.

Kpodoh further called on the party to consider an indirect primary election for the governorship aspirants in the state ahead of the forthcoming election.

According to him, the APC is already at a vantage position ahead of the governorship election in the state. “What is good for our party in Kogi should also be good for our party in Bayelsa State. The issue of mode of primary should not be an issue for our party.

“Already, the party in its wisdom decided that the indirect primary method should be used in Kogi State. So, I do not understand why we should be debating about this as it applies to Bayelsa State,” he said, while appealing that his suggestion should be considered since the party does not need division ahead of the exercise.

“We must get it right from this point. That way, we can be sure of a clean sweep at the general election,” he added.