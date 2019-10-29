Ahead of the Bayelsa state November 16 governorship election, over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, the council area of incumbent Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decampees were received Tuesday by the campaign team of David Lyon, the APC governorship candidate which landed in Sagbama Town, the headquarters of the local government where he acknowledged the crowd that trooped out to welcome him, saying that the people are tired of the PDP.

Lyon also said that he and his running mate are not contesting because of the state’s wealth, but because of the yearnings of the people for good and quality leadership that will benefit all.

The APC governorship candidate said that the people lack good road network, health facilities, schools and lack of proper drainage in the entire state, adding that his administration will bring the needed development, security, investments and youth empowerment not excluding the older people and the vulnerable who will be carried along.

He promised to bring accreditation to the College of Education, Sagbama, as since its inception, the institution has not been accredited.

Speaking earlier, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr. Jothan Amos, who welcomed the decampees, promised them inclusiveness during and after the election.

The chairman noted that from all indications, the people have seen that the PDP does not mean well for Bayelsa people and appealed to all to vote APC for the development of the state and not to sell their votes for money.

In his remarks, the former acting Governor and former Speaker of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Mr. Nestor Binabo, said Sagbama people are ready to support the APC candidate, adding that he is the chosen one to take Bayelsa to the Next Level.

Also, a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Ebitimi Amgbare, said that Sagbama Constituency 2 is for the APC and no other party as he promised that they will come out in their numbers to ensure they deliver Lyon on the day of election.

A former Deputy Governor and former Speaker of the state assembly, Mr. Peremobowei Ebebi, said for over seven and half years, the people have suffered under-development under the current administration.

He implored the people to vote for the APC candidate, whom he said has the interest of the people at heart as a philanthropist that has touched people’s lives.