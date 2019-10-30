The alternate Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe has said that it is quite unfortunate that the Bayelsa State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) is accusing the All Progressive Congress (APC) of influencing the appointment of adhoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 16th Governorship polls in the state.

He said the accusation without doubt is symptomatic of a sinking party who in error believes that the electoral umpire cannot on its own recruit its staff for purposes of election but must depend on others to get things done.

Prof. Brisibe made this known in a statement issued in Yenagoa, noting that the PDP has always perpetuated such illegalities to impend the electoral wishes of the people and whenever they fail in their bid to compromise the process by colluding with INEC they cry foul, which is what they have resorted to again.

He said, “They have failed to know that it is always within the purview of the electoral umpire to select their adhoc staff for the conduct of election based on set criteria which includes competence and capacity to handle critical assignments such as election and that INEC performs this assignment with the view to conducting credible polls.

“The APC as a party which is known for its adherence to credible free and fair election does not and refuses to wear the toga of compromising globally acceptable standard of elections by colluding with the umpire to perpetrate such.

“On the contrary, it is a criminal exercise for the PDP to accuse the APC of a crime that freely run through its (PDP) blood stream.

“The PDP in 2015, working through the then resident electoral commissioner (REC) in the state, truncated APC’s victory through an illegal cancellation of APC’s valid votes in a local government, which paved the way for PDP’s victory.”