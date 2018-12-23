Bauchi Water Corporation tasks residents on regular payment of bills

Like this: Like Loading...

Water users in Bauchi state have been urged to ensure prompt and regular payments of water bills to enable the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSCWSC) provide them with sustainable and improved services. A director in the Corporation, Shehu Isiyaku who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, Alhaji Aminu Gital made the appeal during an inauguration ceremony of the Bauchi State Water Users Association Steering committee at the weekend. He explained that the corporation through the World Bank assisted Third National Urban Water Sector Reform (NUWSRP) Project ‘is implementing reforms aimed at ensuring effective, efficient and sustainable service operations. The Director said, “to ensure that the benefits of these reforms are maximised to provide uninterrupted services, the corporation recognized the need to effectively engage all stake holders including community members to serve as advocates for improved services and ensure the fulfilment of their obligation as customers to promptly pay users’ fees”. “Against this background, BSWSC with support from the World Bank intervention has established the Water Users Association as platform for all Water Users and stakeholders to interact, engage and participate in the business of ensuring access of the People of Bauchi State to improved water services through agreed upon commitments for stronger mutual relationship”. He added. The ward head of Unguwar Gidan Gona, Alhaji Garba Jibrin while responding on behalf of other steering committee members thanked the corporation for reposing confidence in them and promised to protect water facilities in the state. He said the committee will ensure that opinion of citizens on the services and products of the Corporation are heard and factored into decision making towards improving services in Bauchi state.