The Bauchi State government has earmarked the sum of N300 million for the procurement of agricultural inputs and rehabilitation of stores as part of government effort to ensure bumper harvest in 2020 wet season.

The State Commissioner of Agriculture, Samaila Adamu Burga, stated this while speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said out of the money, N200 million was used in procuring seeds, herbicides, insecticides, chemicals fungicides knapsack sprayers and other inputs that will help the farmers get a bumper harvest.

According to the commissioner, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed has in his desire to make an agriculture driven economy in the state, accorded top priority to agriculture by taking appropriate measures to ensure food security in the State.

He added that the state government under Senator Bala has been providing all the necessary support that helps the ministry to make available all that farmers needed in the state.

He said the governor has rehabilitated the BASAC and made it to serve the purpose it was created after it suffered neglects for decades from the previous administration.

Emir Sanusi Lamido Better Deposed Than Dead



“All agricultural input procured have been stored in BASAC across the 20 local government areas of the state to enable the company takes it to the doorsteps of the farmers.

The commissioner who advised farmers to avoid purchasing grains in the market for planting, said tonnes of assorted seedlings have been made available at BASAC for them access easily and at affordable price.

“If you plant the grains you buy in the market you will end of getting one or one and the half tonnes but if you buy improved seeds in BASAC you will get twenty to thirty tonnes of crops”, he cautioned.

On his part, General Manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Company BASAC Alhaji Ibrahim Yusha’u Isah said they have Hybrid maize seeds, Quality protein Maize for diabetic patient’s seeds, beans, rice soya beans, sorghum, millet and all that is needed by farmers as part of an effort to get a bumper harvest in the state.

Yusha’u said the sum of N100 million was earmarked for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of all inherited BASAC stores that were dilapidated due to neglect by the previous government.

The General Manager who said that a brand new store will be built in Bununu, advised farmers to visit the nearest offices of BASAC and contact agricultural experts for advice in order to acquire the materials at subsidized rates.