Bauchi to allocate 20 hectares of land to NASENI — Daily Times Nigeria

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has hinted at its intention to allocate 20 hectares of land to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to help in advancing the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed of the state made this known when the Executive Vice Chairman of the Agency, Professor Muhammad Sani Haruna visited him at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi yesterday.

Governor Bala said the allocation of the land is to facilitate the immediate take-off of the Heavy Equipment and Machinery Development Institute in the state.

Bala said his administration will work and partner with the agency in order to implement its science and technology-based policies for the technological development of the state.

According to the Governor, innovations, and inventions are key to making the state be on the path of development.

He appreciated the no interest declared by the agency to assist the state government to benefit from its policies.

“Today is not a science day, but I believe we in Bauchi, today is our science day because science and technology are what drives stabilization, growth, and development”, Bala said.

“And I am happy to be associated with your growth and development especially my modest contribution to the establishment of one of your solar outfits.”

The Governor who observed that knowledge-based e-governance can lead to progress and development said the state government will put science and technology to be in the front burner to develop critical sectors of the economy in the state.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Agency, Professor Muhammad Sani Haruna while briefing the governor on the new initiatives introduced by the agency, said the visit is to seek his support for smooth implementation of the policies in the state.

Professor Haruna who acknowledged the commitment of the Bauchi state government towards science and technology development, said, so far, the state has been selected to benefit from its new project In technological innovations.