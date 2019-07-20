By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The office of the Bauchi state Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will award contracts for the execution of 16 projects in rural communities across the state.

Bauchi state Director General SDGs, Solomon Bakos disclosed this during the bid opening for pre-qualification of SDGs continental grants scheme projects which was attended by service providers and contractors in the state.

The 16 projects according to Bakos include, the comprehensive renovation of primary schools at Yalwa Practicing School in Bauchi Local Government, Tagwaje Primary School in Darazo Local Government, Central Primary School, Azare in Katagum Local Government and procurement of classroom furniture for Yalwa Practicing School, Bauchi and Central Primary School, Azare..

Also, he said that the projects also include the construction of primary health centres in Mansur village, Alkaleri Local Government; Dunkurmi village, Misau Local Government; Yadure village, Giade Local Government and rehabilitation of others in Dambam, Itas Gadau and Jama’are Local Government Areas.‎

Bakos said asides these projects, the scheme will intervene in the rehabilitation of solar powered boreholes in Malar village, Bogoro Local Government, and Sharfuri village, Kirfi Local Government and Mainuri village, Zaki Local Government.

The director general who assured that only the most qualified service providers would be considered and awarded the contracts, advised that if awarded any job, a contractor must deliver quality project in line with the contractual agreement.

Chairman of the state implementation committee, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Ali Babayo in his speech, urged the SDGs office to follow the laid down procedure in awarding the contracts.

He added that quality projects and services would only be guaranteed when competent contractors are considered.

