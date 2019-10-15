The Bauchi state government-owned, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) said it had commenced training of 1,000 youth in various trades as part of efforts to generate employment opportunities.

The institution’s Principal Registrar (Administration), Mr Ahmed Mohammed, on Tuesday, said that in Bauchi the exercise was being carried out in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He said the training, which commenced Oct.1,and would last three months, had beneficiaries drawn from three Local Government Areas of Darazo, Warji and Bogoro in Bauchi.

“ATAP has all the needed facilities and therefore partners NDE to train 1,000 youth, made up of 240 females and 760 males, in various skills.

“The training, Under the Youth Empowerment Social Support Operation (YESSO), will last for three months, starting from Oct.1,2019

“The polytechnic provided accommodation to all the beneficiaries and feeds them daily,” he said.

Mohammed listed the trades that would feature in the training to include metal fabrication, welding, shoes and bags making, among others.

