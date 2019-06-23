Alhaji Mukhtari Gidado is the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State. He is also a veteran Journalist and the Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

In this interview with our Correspondent, SAMUEL LUKA, he spoke of his happiness over the Congratulatory visit to him by the leadership of the State Chapter of the NUJ, Bauchi, his resolve to carry all working journalists along, amongst others.

You have been appointed by His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State as his Senior Special Assistant on Media. How do you react to that?

Well, first of all, I would like to give thanks to Almighty Allah for giving the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Bauchi State under the Chairmanship of Comrade Ibrahim Malam Goje for the congratulatory visit in order to felicitate with me on my appointment on this capacity by His Excellency, the Governor.

This visit is a very important one not because of anything else but because I am also a journalist and a colleague as well as my capacity as the Deputy National President of the Union, so, this is an important visit. I am impressed that they are the first people to pay a congratulatory visit on me.

And just like I have said earlier, this is an indication that I have been interacting with them very well and they are confident that with me in this position I will ensure that we collectively contribute to the development of Bauchi State by having a cordial working relationship between journalists and the government of Senator Bala Mohammed.

As you are aware, the governor himself is a journalist, the first work he started after his graduation from the university and the compulsory one year service was journalism and he is always proud to be a journalist,

so we as journalists in Bauchi State are also proud that one of us is the governor, so we are challenged on what contribution to make to ensure that he succeeds in delivering the dividend of democracy to the good people of the state who voted him as their governor.

We have to ensure that his developmental activities are well reported for members of the public to know, because the governor means well for the state.

So, all these will not be possible without the support of journalists and I am one of them and I will ensure that cordial working relationship between the government and the journalists is entrenched, as part and parcel of the NUJ in the state.

I am highly delighted for the visit and by assuring me that they will work with me for the success of the government of Senator Bala Mohammed and I have equally assured them that this government is ready and willing to work with them to see to the development of our dear state, Bauchi.

What do you expect from journalists in the state?

We expect their support ‎and cooperation from them, because government will not succeed without the support of journalists. Just like it has been said, ‘information is power’.

There is no programme that can be successful without informing and enlightenment,so whatever we can do without being published, people will remain in the dark without knowing what we are doing, so, we must seek for their support, including various organisations that are related to journalism so as to see to the success of this government.

Do you have any message for the people of Bauchi State?

My message to the entire people of Bauchi State is that this government has come with a lot of good initiatives that will ameliorate their sufferings.

The governor knew very well that the people of Bauchi State massively voted for him to become the governor and he will not fail them, he has a good manifesto and will ensure its complete implementation to better the living condition of the ordinary citizens of the state. So, I urge them to pray for him.

He has made adequate plans that will uplift the living condition of the people of our state. I urged the people of Bauchi State to exercise a little patience and see how His Excellency will perform within 100 days of being the governor of Bauchi State just like he pledged.

I solemnly believe and assure you that his government will not fail the people of the state and will work tirelessly to fulfill its campaign promises . So, we need prayers and good wishes.

We believe with the massive support we have from our people, they will continue to pray for His Excellency to succeed in delivering better dividends of democracy for growth and development of the state.