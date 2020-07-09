Bauchi lawmaker raises alarm over emergence of Sara-Suka thugs in Azare

A lawmaker in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu has drawn the attention of the Assembly, the Executive in the state and the security agencies to the emergence of Sara-Suka political thugs in Azare town, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Hon. Aliyu who is also the Majority Leader of the House raised the alarm under matters of urgent public importance at the plenary of the House on Tuesday.

He said, “This is a new trend in Azare that never had Sara suka thugs before.”

This was contained in a summary of the House plenary obtained by our correspondent from the spokesperson of the Speaker, Abdul Ahmad Burra in Bauchi on Wednesday.

“Hon. Tijjani Aliyu narrated the genesis of the Sara Suka in Azare which he said started from youth hangouts and joints in which different groups engaged in attack and counter attack whenever they have disagreements,” part of the summary of the plenary reads.

The lawmaker who decried the new trend maintained that if it is left unchecked, it will grow to the extent that people of the town will be continuously attacked by the thugs.

The Majority Leader who said the thugs are known and are traceable, called on the government to direct security agencies to take action against them.

He also called on the people of Azare to form community based security committees to fight the thugs and secure their areas.

According to him, government and Security agencies alone cannot take care of everything, advising that the committees should meet with security agencies and work together to safeguard their communities.

The lawmaker linked the rise in thuggery in Bauchi North to poverty, saying, the zone is most hit by poverty according reports.

The Majority Leader noted that there are a lot of youths without job due to the ban on ‘achaba’ by the state government.

“There is fear that the youth who lost their jobs to the ‘achaba’ ban may engage in thuggery and other nefarious activities. The teaming unemployed youths hanging out everywhere is so scaring. An idle mind is a devil’s workshop,” he said.

He therefore, called on the state government to provide other job opportunities to them and at the same time, take decisive actions against the emerging security threat in the area.

Commenting on the motion, Speaker Abubakar Suleiman said that the motion is very important and there is need for all concerned to take decisive action.

“Sara suka was hitherto known in Bauchi Metropolis but now spread to Azare, who knows where is next? Therefore a decisive action must be taken,” the Speaker said.

Also contributing, Hon. Jamilu Umaru Dahiru (Bauchi Central Constituency) commended the Majority Leader for moving the motion which he said is very important.

Hon. Jamilu expressed fears that if something is not done, the thugs can take over all constituencies.

He said that security committees popularly known as ‘Yan Kwamiti are true patriots who work day and night to provide security for their communities without being paid.

“They need little logistics. They should be supported by all. The thugs fear the Committee the most. They should be assisted and guided so that they won’t exceed their limits,” the member opined.

Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo (Chiroma Constituency) said the motion needed special attention so that people will live in peace especially at a time when places like Misau LG faced security problem.