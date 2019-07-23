By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has lambasted the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Onilu over his comments on the state House of Assembly leadership impasse.

In a press release dated July 22, Dr. Ladan Salihu, the spokesperson for the governor said that the attention of the state government has been drawn to a statement credited to Onilu refering to proper proclamation of the houses of assembly in Bauchi and Edo states and he was also quoted as saying that the rule of law must guide every action, and end the rule of impunity.

Responding, Dr. Salihu described as embarrassing that an official of Onilu’s calibre missed out completely on the facts of the matter, averring that the constitutional proclamation was issued by Governor Bala Mohammed on June 20 in exercise in accordance with the constitution.

“There were 13 members who, more than formed a quorum; only 11 were required by law. Elections to the leadership of the house of assembly were held in accordance with laid down procedures.

“What came out of the statements of the APC national publicity was another page from a complicity strategy book to continue to wage media trial and media war on Governor Bala Mohammed,” the statement observed.

Gov. Bala’s spokesman further said that the pronouncements made by Onilu “were clearly the voice of Jacob and the hands of Esau. It explains why Chief Odigie Oyegun‎, a former national chairman warned his successor, Adams Oshiomhole to stop attacking Governor Obaseki for meddling in the affairs of Edo state House of Assembly.

“We in Bauchi are conversant with the APC national chairman’s politics of arbitrariness, grandstanding and impunity which wreaked havoc to his party and the people of Zamfara, Rivers, Adamawa, Sokoto and Bauchi states.”

The Bauchi state government warned that Onilu should be the last to speak about arbitrariness when his boss remains the proponent and champion of arbitrariness and impunity.

The statement added that “the obnoxious selfish interest and bad leadership style of Adams Oshiomhole has brought so much misfortune to his party nationally.”

It alleged that Oshiomhole wants to spread malaise against the government and people of Bauchi state, but added that the people of Bauchi are politically matured to resolve their differences amicably while advising Oshiomhole and his minders to leave Gov. Bala and Bauchi state alone.