Bauchi – Lead Counsel to former Gov.Mohammed Abubakar and APC, Ishiaku Dikko (SAN) said on Monday that they would study the judgement of Bauchi Election Petition Tribunal before deciding on their next step.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had on Monday, dismissed the petition of the APC and upheld the election of Bala Mohammed of PDP as the elected governor of Bauchi state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the verdict of the tribunal was delivered, Dikko said they needed to study the judgement and make consultations before taking a decision.

On his part, Chris Uche (SAN), lead counsel to Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said they were satisfied with the verdict of the tribunal and expressed optimism that they would triumph even if the matter went to appeal.

“Today, the mandate rightly given to Gov. Bala Mohammed by the good people of Bauchi state, has received judicial confirmation and approval.

“We are very happy that the tribunal has done justice and we have come to the end of this case.

“This is a case that was lacking in evidence, very deficient in quantity and quality.

“If they feel appeal is the best way, they may unfortunately suffer the same fate because at appeal, you are not going to be allowed to bring any fresh evidence,”said Dikko.(NAN)