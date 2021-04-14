Bauchi govt to embark on registration of prostitutes — Daily Times Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration plans to conduct a census of all commercial sex workers in Bauchi State.

This was revealed by Aminu Balarabe-Isah, the Permanent Commissioner in Charge of Hisbah and Sharia Enforcement.

Balarabe-Isah said the state needed reliable data on the prostitutes during a sensitization workshop for commercial sex workers.

The information gathered from the exercise, according to the commissioner, would aid the commission in taking steps to discourage them from continuing their dangerous trade.

He noted that the Bauchi government intended to organize empowerment programs for them as well as provide resources for them to start small businesses.

According to Balarabe-Isah, the government’s inquiries revealed that the majority of the prostitutes turned to prostitution due to illiteracy, poverty, or mistreatment by their stepmothers.

He went on to say that minor family feuds played a role in their decision to become prostitutes, and that the government must make every attempt to reunite them with their parents.

The commissioner stated that the government is willing to organize mass weddings for those who are lucky enough to find serious suitors.