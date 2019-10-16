Twenty one communities as well as twenty vulnerable groups of various communities in Bauchi state is to benefit from N377 million Community and Social Development Project grant.

Stop heating up the polity, OSM tells Oshiomhole



Speaking at the launching ceremony of the grant, held at the Banquet Hall , government house on Tuesday, the state Governor Bala Mohammed said, already 100 million naira has been released as counterpart contribution for the implementation of the project.

He assured of the commitment of his administration towards implementing numerous programmes in line with the cardinal objectives of good governance.

Governor Bala noted that to compliment the World Bank giant strides, his administration is making deliberate attempt to provide infrastructure to critical sectors of the economy to ensure conducive atmosphere for the growth of small businesses among others.

According to him, as a conscious effort to institutionalize sustainability plans, the project has provided 3 level initiative aimed at ensuring full ownership in line with Global best practices.

He explained that the state government has entered into a strategic patnership with the World Bank to strengthen the capacity of rural communities.

The Governor therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the micro grants to make use of the ethics of sincere ownership and safeguard the unique investment for enhanced quality of life.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa said that the Community and Social Development Project is one of the areas of collaboration between the state government and the World Bank to reduce poverty through community participation in service delivery.

Dr. Gamawa said the presentation of the cheques to the communities is in line with the present administration’s drive to reduce youth restiveness, unemployment, hunger and squalor by re-directing the scarce resources for more productive economic gains.

The Commissioner said the Ministry had maintained its open door policy for the purposes of interaction with Civil Society Organizations to promote patnership, collaboration and joint monitoring and evaluation of the priorities for the year 2020 fiscal year.

The General Manager, Community and Social Development Project, Sadiq Mohammed had earlier on explained that the grants is meant for the 2018/2019 for the execution of micro projects at the grassroot.



Bauchi govt. to distribute N377 million to 21 communities, 20 vulnerable groups