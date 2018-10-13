Bauchi Govt apologises to Civil Servants, Pensioners over closure of micro finance Banks

The Bauchi State Government has tendered apologies to the State Civil Servants and Pensioners who are still awaiting their September salaries and pensions following the closure of six micro finance banks in the state by the National Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC).

The state Head of Civil service, Alhaji Liman Bello who tendered the apologies while addressing Newsmen on Friday stated that government had already paid the money to the liquidated banks and appealed to the affected staff and retirees not to panic as NDIC has taken over the banks.

According to Liman, forms were currently being distributed to the affected persons so that they would submit new account details through which they could be paid their last and subsequent month’s entitlements.

“The affected Civil Servants and Pensioners should open accounts in banks of their choice and submit the details to their ministries, departments and agencies or the state pension board and local government pension board in the case of pensioners.

If they already have alternative accounts, they can also submit them so that they can claim their monies and be paid in subsequent months without problems”. He explained.

Daily Times reports that the liquidated banks include, Garu Microfinance bank, Guddiri microfinance bank, Darazo microfinance bank, Misau microfinance bank, Warji microfinance bank and Itas Gadau microfinance bank located in different local governments of the State.