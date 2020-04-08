The kidnapped elder brother of Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, Alhaji Yaya Adamu Duguri has regained his freedom from captivity, the Senior special assistant to the Governor on Media, Muktar Gidado has said.

Confirming the development, the Bauchi state police command said “the victim has regained freedom and reunited with his family today 7th April, 2020”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kamal Datti made the confirmation while responding to enquiries from journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Wednesday 25/03/2020 at about 1920hrs. He was kidnapped in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi metropolis at a tailoring shop by four(4) unknown gunmen all armed with AK47 rifles who took him to unknown destination.

It is unclear whether Yaya Adamu Duguri who was kidnapped about two weeks ago by armed men was released on Tuesday evening with or without a ransom been paid to the kidnappers.

