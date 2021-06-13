Bauchi Governor offers reason few days after dissolving cabinet

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has given reasons regarding the recent dissolution of 21 Commissioners, including his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Recalled that the Governor had earlier in the week dissolved 21 Commissioners including his Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and others, sparing only few aides without attaching any reason to the action.

Mohammed who was speaking in Gamawa local government area on Saturday during the flagged-off ceremony of distribution of empowerment packages under Kaura Economic Empowerment (KEEP) said that the dissolved cabinet members did not do anything wrong.

“None of them has done anything wrong, they all performed wonderfully, and I thank them because all that we have achieved so far is with their inputs”, he said.

The Governor however, noted that some of the dissolved cabinet members, though very educated but were politically inexperienced, most especially bearing in mind that 2023 election is nearing.

“We dissolved them to enable us watch our back and to restrategize, because we are about to enter politicking after two years. We thank those that worked with us”, he said.

Bala added: “we are not denying the fact that they have worked for us, but some of them are well educated but lacked political experience, we must start politicking because that was the platform we used to clinch this position”.

“They did not do anything wrong as how they are being suspected, they have done their best in their capacities as bonafide citizens of Bauchi, so we thank them and may God reward them abundantly”, the Governor further clarified.

Bala while thanking some PDP stakeholders in Gamawa, said with the mammoth crowd that came out to receive him, he can from today, go back to Bauchi and sleep because he is sure of winning Gamawa in 2023.

The Governor who recalled that, as an opposition party then, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the governorship election in Bauchi, said they a lot of challenges because they met the state in shambles.

According to him, he didn’t seek for the position to enrich himself but rather, to salvage the state from sufferings in the hands of people who felt Bauchi is for sale in such a way that the citizens were being denied of their rights.