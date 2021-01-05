Bauchi governor describes Wike as face of leadership among governors

By Amaka Agbu

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on Monday described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state as the face of leadership among other governors in the country, particularly within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Commissioning a 10.3km long Sime-Nonwa-Kira road in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, Senator Bala ascribed the attribute to Governor Wike because, according to him, he (Wike) inspired all the governors.

The Bauchi State governor who was in the state at the instance of the Rivers State governor, applauded Wike for delivering what he described as quality road project that connected several communities to ease movement of the rural dwellers.

He said: “When I see the quality of this road and the community where it is sited, in Ogoni Land, traversing all these communities and the kind of good sermon given by the Local Government Chairman, and even the Commissioner of Works, I felt elated for being a Nigerian.

“This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board, even using a local contractor to bring local content.

This is the kind of Nigerian we need tomorrow, people who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity,” he said.

Governor Mohammed continued: “I am always happy to be associated with Governor Wike. It is not because he is the most pragmatic governor in Nigeria.

It is not because he has always worn the toga of leadership.

“It is also not because he has always tried to satisfy his people and defiled all odds. But it is because of his capacity as the face of our party, the PDP.

“He is the face of leadership of the governors. he has always defiled all difficult terrain, cancerous projects, and programmes to be able to produce and deliver to his people. “That has endeared him to me as a person since we meet in the cabinet.

He is somebody who says the truth no matter the situation and no matter whose ox is gored. We need people like that in Nigeria,” he stated.

Gov. Mohammed said he felt proud to be a Nigerian anytime he saw how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, had continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Nyesom Wike said his administration was committed to making sure that every Local Government Area in the state got development projects.

The governor recalled that when he flagged off the road a few months before, people thought it would be abandoned.

According to the governor, all projects awarded by his administration would be completed before the end of his tenure, adding that not even one project would be abandoned.

“Some people say we have been commissioning projects in Port Harcourt and ObioAkpor Local Government Areas, that, there are no projects in other local governments.

This is Tai and it is in Ogoni land and we have projects here that we are commissioning now.

“When we flagged off this road, so many were thinking that it will be one of the abandoned projects.

I have said, no contract awarded by our administration will be abandoned. All projects must be completed before we leave office,” he promised.

The governor berated a former Commissioner for Community and Chieftaincy Affairs for allegedly peddling falsehood that there were no development projects in Ogoni land. Governor Wike said “such people who took kola meant for traditional rulers cannot see and speak the truth but waste energy defending what they cannot defend.

“One of the former Commissioners who took Traditional Rulers’ kola, incidentally, is from this Local Government Area.

He was telling people that there is no single project in the whole of Ogoni land. “But he is from this Local Government, you can see how people can tell lies simply because we did not bring him back (as Commissioner). But we don’t want our kola to miss again.

Those who cannot keep kola or give to those who own the kola, we cannot bring them back,” he said. “Look at this project.

It is 10.3km and look at the communities. How will anybody say that we have never done anything for the people of Tai. How would anybody say we have no presence in Ogoni land?

“This road was handled by a Local Contractor, Lubrik Construction Company Ltd. It’s Rivers’ company.

I don’t play with road construction because I don’t want any road that will not last.

This road, as you’ve seen, will last.” Speaking also, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the road traverses several communities that included the the Barayira, Barale, Gboroba, Nonwa, Kira, Sime, and Eteo “It used to be somewhat of glorified track road with multiple failed sections with attendant consequences.

The people, their livelihoods. and their vehicles, pockets, and time were affected.

“But today, through the instrumentality of the governor we now have good and motorable 10.3km long road, which is 7 .3meters wide with a drainage network of 5.7km.”

The Chairman of Tai Local Government area, Dr. Jacobson Nbina, expressed the gratitude of the Ogoni people to Governor Wike who had kept his promise to the people.