Bauchi Famers seek easy access to Bank loans to expand farming activities

A Bauchi based farmers Group, Active Farmers and Rearers Association of Nigeria (ANFRA) has appealed to the Federal Government to, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provide them with easy access to soft loans.

The Group made the appeal on Tuesday during a one-day sensitization workshop organized by the ANFRA in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its members on ways to access various stuffs of the Apex bank.

The State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Murtala Kawu noted that his members are well organized in such a way that non will abscond when given loan by any financial institution in the country.

Kawu called on the members of the association to fear God and make judicious usage of the loan when given.

Represented by the state secretary of the association, Dauda Sulaiman Zuku, the Chairman said the association has carried out a thorough screening of persons before registering them as members to avoid incidents of abscondment or misusage of the loans when made available.

An official of the CBN Shuaibu Baba Ahmad while speaking at the workshop noted that the CBN has many interventions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He commended the leaders of the farmers association for making frantic efforts to cater for the needs of its members.

Ahmad who cautioned members of the association against disclosing details of their accounts to others on Social media or other means to guard against being defrauded, said people are expected to made available on request, their bank details to officials of their respective banks only.

He decried that many people have in the past mismanaged such interventions by diverting the funds to other ventures, warning that the banks will not allow funds to go down the drain without recovering them.

The CBN official assured that the Apex bank was ever ready to facilitate easy access to soft loans for the members of ANFRA to enable them boost their farming activities.

During the sensitization workshop, questions and contributions were intertained by the CBN officials from the participants drawn from across the 20 LGs of Bauchi state.