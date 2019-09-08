The Bauchi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the people of the state collectively sacked ex-Governor Mohammed Abubakar because he served for four years as a tenant who could not repair the state.

PDP Chairman in the state, Hamza Akuyam, who made the revelation during a media chat organised by the state governor to celebrate his first 100 days in office on Saturday, said that the PDP is careful to expose the incompetence of the former governor to the people of the state.

According to Akuyam, the idea is to enable the people of the state to determine whether they can vote for the ex-governor to continue to ruin the fortunes of the state or vote for Governor Bala Mohammed to restore state’s lost glory.

The PDP chairman maintained that the ability of his party to select the rightful candidate, expose what he termed, the “cluelessness and ineptness of former Governor Abubakar were some of the secrets behind the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

“Now, the people of Bauchi know that there is a difference between a tenant and the landlord.

A tenant does not repair the house he is renting. The former governor was a tenant, so, he could not work for the progress of Bauchi because he was a tenant.

So we brought in the son of the soil and drove him out so that the people of Bauchi will have relief.

“The first thing we did was we allowed delegates to freely choose among the contestants; the PDP did not impose any candidate on the people. So the people were able to ‎select Bala Mohammed to be the candidate of the party going by his charisma and vast experience in politics,” the PDP chairman said.

Akuyam added that “because the then Senator Bala has proved to be a straight -forward person and was so committed to winning the election, we were able to vote out the inept government who were clueless because we were able to expose them to the public to see and they made their choice through the ballot.”

He said that the PDP state government is celebrating its first 100 days in office because the people of Bauchi state have seen what the governor has been able to do within the time under review, while the party is highly impressed that Gov. Bala has not disappointed the people of Bauchi state.

Akuyam added that “we brought somebody who will deliver and the people have started seeing the laudable projects he has started even those doubting Thomas that were saying, will he do it have become convinced that Bala is the man to do it.

“For us who did not doubt his capacity, we knew what he did when he served as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); the transformation work he executed.”

Akuyam noted that former Governor Mohammed Abubakar is the first governor to lose election after just a tenure in the history of Bauchi state because of lack of performance.