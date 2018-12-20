Bauchi Emir, Gov Abubakar’s wife, others, get awards

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, the wife of the Bauchi State Governor Abubakar, Barrister Aisha Abubakar and former Governor Isah Yuguda have been honoured by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for their contribution to various sectors of the economy. ‎The awards were given to them during the Bauchi State Police Command’s annual Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Week held at the Police Command Head Quarters in Bauchi. Other recipients of the award include the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II; Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Sulaiman; Emir of Jamaare, Alhaji Muhammadu Wabi; Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed Danyaya, and the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman While all the Emirs were conferred with Peace Ambassadors award by the PCRC, former Governor Yuguda and a renown business man and philanthropist, Jarman Bauchi, Alhaji Garba Mohammed Noma were honoured as Peace Builder/Achiever and Peace Ambassador awards respectively. Similarly, Engineer Habu Mamman, the Sole Administrator of Yankari Game Reserve/Sumu Wild Life Park and the Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Political Organisations, Isa Habu Yusuf was given Awards of Honour. ‎In her goodwill message, the governor’s wife, Barrister Aisha Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, expressed gratitude for the award saying that, it has given her more courage to do more for the welfare of people of Bauchi State. She disclosed that she had so far secured the release of 105 inmates, trained them in various skills and empowered them to develop the skills they have acquired. Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Noma commended PCRC for recognising their contributions to the maintenance of peace in the state.