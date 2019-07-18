Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Over N137 million has been released to the Bauchi state Urban Water and Sewage Corporation as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the shortage of water supply in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this to journalists while inaugurating a contract award for the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply facilities for Bauchi metropolis on Thursday.

‎The governor who said his administration has taken measures to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing water supply, added that efforts are being made to ensure improvement in the sector before 100 days of his administration.

He regretted that even though his administration inherited dilapidated infrastructure in the water sector, assuring that water facilities would be activated to ensure effective water supply in the state.

Gov. Bala noted that the multi-billion naira water project was designed to ensure affordable, economical and sustainable access to water services to all consumers within areas of coverage and it was expected to be completed by December, 2021.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Shehu said the Bauchi state Urban Water Sector Reform Project is being executed by the state government with the support of World Bank through a credit facility of $65.5 million with the state government counterpart fund of $6.5 million.

The Project Consultant, Joern Schwarzer in his remarks, said that when completed, the project will impact positively on the well-being of people of the state especially in terms of sanitation and hygiene.