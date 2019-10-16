Twenty- one communities as well as 20 vulnerable groups of various communities in Bauchi state are to benefit from the N377 million community and social development project grant of the state government.

Speaking at the launch of the grant at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said, already N100 million has been released as counterpart contribution for the implementation of the project.

He assured of the commitment of his administration towards implementing numerous programmes in line with the cardinal objectives of good governance.

Gov. Bala noted that to compliment the activities of the World Bank in the state, his administration is making deliberate attempts to provide infrastructure to critical sectors of the economy to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the growth of small businesses among others.

According to him, as a conscious effort to institutionalize sustainability plans, the project has provided three level initiatives aimed at ensuring full ownership in line with global best practices.

He explained that the state government has entered into a strategic partnership with the World Bank to strengthen the capacity of rural communities.

The governor therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the micro -grants to make use of the ethics of sincere ownership and safeguard the unique investment for enhanced quality of life.

State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Aminu Gamawa said that the community and social development project is one of the areas of collaboration between the state government and the World Bank to reduce poverty through community participation in service delivery.

Dr. Gamawa said the presentation of the cheques to the communities is in line with the present administration’s drive to reduce youth restiveness, unemployment, hunger and squalor by re-directing the scarce state resources for more productive economic gains.