Bauchi dep gov resigns

This is not the best of time in Bauchi State as the state Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado, has suddenly resigned from the cabinet. According to news monitored from the Channels Television, Gidado submitted his resignation letter to Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Wednesday, citing his waning enthusiasm for the job as reason for leaving.

Gidado’s departure brings to three the number of high-ranking officials that have left Governor Abubakar’s cabinet.

In December 2017, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Shehu Ningi, resigned from his position.

Ningi stepped down a day after Governor Abubakar presented the 2017 budget estimates to the state’s House of Assembly.

The then commissioner said he left because the governor did not encourage members of his cabinet to offer advice on how to run the state.

Ningi also claimed that the environment in which he would have exercised his advisory role as member of the State Executive Council was “unaccommodating, debilitating and non-adviser friendly”.

In March, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Samaila Sanusi, also resigned due to “unfriendly working environment”.

Sanusi said all avenues to hold talks with the state governor on official issues and development were unsuccessful.

Also around the same time, Munnir Yisin, deputy caretaker chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, also tendered his resignation