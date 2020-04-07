Bauchi State Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) office has commenced disbursement of another trenche of the sum of N520.8million to 23,119 households across 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The exercise will be concluded in 10 days and will cover entitlements for the period January to April, 2020.

COVID-19: Buhari group slams PDP over comments against FG’s response



The State Focal Person, CCT, Mrs Amina Katagum, said that beneficiaries would receive N20,000. while some other selected beneficiaries would be given 30,000, the extra N10,000 being additional top-up as girl child education support fund.

“The payment is from January to April 2020,making it N20,000 for each.

“Some have additional N10,000 known as top-up for their girl-child education, raising their share to N30,000,”she said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Council, Mr Kefas Magaji, had advised beneficiaries to invest their in the agriculture sector.

“This money is coming at the right time as the farming season is about to set in.

“With this kind of support, I urge beneficiaries to use it diligently so that in the next few years, a new set of people will be enrolled as beneficiaries of CCT”, he said.

He said that such interventions would relieve people at the grassroots of hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his remarsks, the Communication Officer, National Conditional Cash Transfer office, Mr Henry Ayede, said the cash was to assist households cater for their vital needs.

While monitoring the exercise in Tafawa Balewa and Burga Communities, Ayede appreciated the effort of the State Government for ensuring that safety tips on COVID -19 were adhered to.

In their separate remarks, Mrs Khadija Saleh and Mrs Hajara Baba expressed profound gratitude to the present administration, adding that the people at grassroot were feeling the positive impact of the present administration through the CCT.