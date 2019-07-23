Samuel Luka, Bauchi

As part of efforts to decongest prisons in Bauchi state, the Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar‎ has set free 12 prisoners awaiting trial who were remanded in various prisons located in Misau, Katagum, Azare, Jama’are and Ningi Local Government Areas of the state.

The chief judge, who was on routine visit to the prisons to review cases of awaiting trial persons in the five local government areas yesterday, lamented that some awaiting trial inmates were left to languish in prisons even for offences that are bailable.

Five of the six prisoners released at the Jama’are Medium Prison were charged with alleged witchcraft, a case which most times proves difficult to probe unless such person (s) voluntary admit to committing the act.

According to her, the sixth person released from the same facility was found to be mentally unsound.

Six other prisoners set free include two prisoners each in Misau and Azare, two in Katagum and Ningi who were accused of being unable to repay their debts ranging between N10, 000 – N25, 000.

Justice Umar also released two on bail at Azare Prison and ordered the transfer of five other cases from the Upper Area Court 1 to Upper Area Court 11 over delay in the dispensation of justice.

She directed for the transfer of cases that are not within the jurisdiction of sharia courts to Bauchi for adjudication, as was the case of one Hussaini Sale in Katagum, who killed his brother and wounded his two wives and son.

The chief judge also frowned at the attitude of some sharia court judges who were notified of her visit to the prisons to enable them shed light on cases of some awaiting trial persons, but failed to turn-up, thereby, preventing her adjudicating and reviewing more cases at the various prisons visited.