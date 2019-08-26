Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has approved today for the screening of commissioners nominees.

Our correspondent recalls that Governor Bala Mohammed had few weeks ago forwarded to the state House of Assembly, list of 20 commissioner nominees for screening.

According to the spokesperson to the speaker, Comrade Abdul Burra, the approval follows a request made by Gov. Bala on the need for the House to reconvene for the screening of the nominees.

“Apparent to the fact that all contentious issues regarding the 9th Bauchi state House of Assembly have been resolved amicably through mutual understanding between the legislative and executive arms, the governor requested the House to reconvene to enable it

screen the nominees earlier submitted to it,” Burra said.