By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

After weeks of leadership crisis, the Bauchi state House of Assembly has held its first plenary as they approved Governor Bala Mohammed’s request to appoint 10 special advisers.

The sitting which had the Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman and 12 other legislators in attendance approved the nomination of 10 special advisers for the governor.

Minority Leader of the state assembly, Bakoji Bobbo (PDP) Misau Constituency had earlier read a letter from the office of the secretary to the state government seeking approval for the appointment of 10 special advisers.

Bobbo had while moving a motion for the approval said that Sections 1 and 6 of the constitution permits the governor to appoint as many advisers for effective service delivery.

He explained that Gov. Mohammed has called on members of the assembly to be committed to making laws that will provide dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

He therefore, urged members to approve the governor’s request to enable the governor start his work in earnest by providing dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Another legislator, Umar Udubo (APC) Udubo Constituency supported the request, saying that “it is the right time for the governor to have his aides for proper administrative functions and duties.”

The House unanimously approved the governor’s request to appoint 10 advisers through a voice vote.

Meanwhile, the state Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu Gokaru has been sacked by Gov. Bala Muhammed.

“Gokaru has been directed by Governor Bala Mohammed to proceed on compulsory retirement in the public interest,” the spokesperson to the governor, Dr. Ladan Salihu said in a press release on Monday.

“The governor has however appointed Alhaji Nasir Mohammed Yalwa as the new head of service,” he added.

Yalwa was until his appointment, the permanent secretary, special services, Governor’s Office.