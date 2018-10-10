Bauchi APC primaries: I was robbed of 30, 000 Votes – Dabo

An aspirant for Bauchi South Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Danjuma Dabo has alleged that he was short-changed in the just concluded primary election conducted by the party in the state.

His Campaign Director General, Alhaji Jibrin Aliyu Tafida who addressed newsmen yesterday in Bauchi claimed that his principal was leading with about 30, 000 votes in the seven local governments where the election took place but another aspirant was declared winner when results were announced.

According to him, “since when the election was conducted on Wednesday last week, the results were withheld until Tuesday this week when audio clips of the election results were allegedly released on the social media by the electoral committee”.

Dabo who called on the national leadership of the party to intervene on the matter alleged that the number of votes scored by aspirants who participated in the exercise were not stated in the audio.

Daily Times reports that the electoral committee had declared Lawal Yahaya Gumau as the APC candidate for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat, Halliru Dauda Jika, Bauchi Central and Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa for Bauchi North in the 2019 general elections.

Our Correspondent recalled that Dr Dabo was defeated by Lawal Yahaya Gumau in the recent Senatorial bye election in the state.