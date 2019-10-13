Nigerians on Twitter are currently debating the possibility of having an Igbo President come 2023 under the #IgboPresidency2023

#IgboPresidency2023

Some of the tweets we are tracking showed divergent views in the call

@AbuBakr_MaShI: The hate and insults is mutual so don’t even go there. The Igbos still bear the Pains and scars of the civil war hence the mistrust which goes both ways too. Don’t make it one sided please. #IgboPresidency2023

@TheShehus replying @DrJoeAbah and @obi_Nwosu asked; First,have the Igbos agree to be #Nigerians not #Biafrans? Can the #Igbos present a single candidate with overwhelming support from the region. Will the candidate be able to reach out or again the needed national support? NB with these #IgboPresidency2023 is highly unlikely

Good questions the igbos should answer first before aspiring to lead Nigeria. Hatred, cursing and insults will never fetch them the presidency even amongst themselves. https://t.co/vx1GzqDYzt — Mohammed Fulani (@FulaniMohammed) October 13, 2019

@Ifop2010: I won’t support #IgboPresidency2023 for the sake of it. I will rather wait and see the candidates on parade. Wherever the candidate I consider the best comes from, I will support him/her, whether Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Nupe, Kanuri or Ibiobio.

@SoLex34270039 said that #IgboPresidency2023 will only sell Nigeria in place of Mirror from white men

@pictaler said 14 heads of states (military/civilian) yet no Hausa man has ever ruled Nigeria despite having the largest ethnic population. #IgboPresidency2023

14 heads of states (military/civilian) yet no hausa man has ever ruled nigeria despite having the largest ethnic population. #IgboPresidency2023 pic.twitter.com/V71NfiQpZB — ً (@pictaler) October 13, 2019

#IgboPresidency2023 will only sell Nigeria in place of Mirror from white men pic.twitter.com/4Xds1zqF0V — Solomon Ogundele (@SoLex34270039) October 13, 2019

@omodayo: I dont mind #IgboPresidency2023 As long ad he is smart and just

@Dray4lyf : ‘m from a school of thought that believes in fairness and equality. However, anyone who has the attribute of a good leader should be made the leader and not based on ethnocentrism. Leaders should be appointed based on WHO they are, not WHERE they are from. #IgboPresidency2023

@von_Bismack: D Igbo race has one of d most lettered,enlightened and sophisticated persons in the world. . It’s an undeniable fact that our people,though constrained by socio-political indices prevalent in Nigeria yet they thrive. I support #IgboPresidency2023 Agenda.

D Igbo race has one of d most lettered,enlightened and sophisticated persons in the world. .

It’s an undeniable fact that our people,though constrained by socio-political indices prevalent in Nigeria yet they thrive.

I support #IgboPresidency2023 Agenda. pic.twitter.com/dyRWo2gFYS — DEMAGOGUE PhD.🔺senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) October 13, 2019

@IRobbinz: While I am not against #IgboPresidency2023 I think we shouldn’t mix it with emotion. So far, igbos have shown good numbers of technocrats but their career politicians serving as governors and senators are ridiculously incompetent.

Grudges among musicians not healthy for music industry — PMAN President

@Isaac_Tadongdi: #IgboPresidency2023 is a great idea because Nigeria belongs to us all. Who is the best candidate for the job from the SE though?

@Geouguru·Replying to @TheShehus@DrJoeAbah and @obi_NwosuNo region ever agreed to present just one candidate from their region to win. There was no Yoruba, Fulani or Ijaw presidency when OBJ, Yardua & GEJ became and it wasn’t Fulani Presidency that brought PMB. Any Igbo worth their salt can be, not because of Igbo Presidency.