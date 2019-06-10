Bassey emerges speaker of A’Ibom assembly

Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly on Monday inaugurated its 7th Assembly with Aniekan Bassey representing Uruan state Constituency emerging as the new speaker.

The new speaker who is a returning member was nominated by the member representing Onna state Constituency and seconded by Mark Esset representing Nsit Atai state Constituency.

The nominee was unanimously elected by the 25 assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren had earlier read a letter of proclamation from the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, bringing the House to life in line with the provisions of Section 105 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Other principal officers of the 7th Assembly elected, include former deputy speaker of the 6th Assembly, Felicia Bassey as the deputy speaker, Udo Kerian, House leader while Aniefiok Akpan, member representing Etinan state Constituency emerged as the deputy House leader.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Speaker, Aniekan Bassey thanked God for making him emerge as the speaker of the House and acknowledged his party, the PDP and his constituency for giving him the opportunity to represent them.

He appreciated his colleagues for reposing confidence in him while promising not to disappoint them and assured members that the House under his watch will run a transparent, accountable and result- oriented administration.

“We shall operate an open door policy that will welcome constructive criticisms and ensure that decisions are reached with the full consent of members. It is the first time in the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly that the people of the state spoke in one voice.

“Today marks the beginning of a new dawn to the people’s assembly as the returning members and incoming members has reposed confidence in me and choose me to be the speaker of this great assembly.

“Although, I do not proclaim to be the best, but they all found me worthy to be the speaker of this honourable House. Let me assure my colleagues and the people of the state that I would not take the responsibility placed on me for granted.

Let it be known that we all belong to each other. We all need each other. To serve each other by sacrificing for the common good of the people.” he said.